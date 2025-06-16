Sage Therapeutics, Roku, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 500 points on Monday.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE rose sharply during Monday's session after Supernus Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire the company.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals on Monday agreed to acquire Sage Therapeutics for $12.00 per share in cash, or an aggregate of up to approximately $795 million.

The deal consideration includes $8.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $561 million) plus one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) collectively worth up to $3.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $234 million).

Sage Therapeutics shares climbed 35.6% to $9.09 on Monday.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

EchoStar Corporation SATS shares jumped 48.2% to $24.96 after President Trump reportedly urged Ergen and Carr to cut a deal on the company’s spectrum.

shares jumped 48.2% to $24.96 after President Trump reportedly urged Ergen and Carr to cut a deal on the company’s spectrum. AIRO Group Holdings, Inc . AIRO jumped 42% to $31.11 after jumping 140% on Friday. AIRO Group priced its $60 million initial public offering of 6 million common shares at $10 per share.

. jumped 42% to $31.11 after jumping 140% on Friday. AIRO Group priced its $60 million initial public offering of 6 million common shares at $10 per share. Circle Internet Group CRCL gained 22.1% to $163.13.

gained 22.1% to $163.13. Arqit Quantum Inc . ARQQ rose 21% to $28.77.

. rose 21% to $28.77. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc . NNE gained 17.4% to $35.83. NANO Nuclear Energy announced that Matthew Barry has joined the Company as its Director of Investor Relations.

. gained 17.4% to $35.83. NANO Nuclear Energy announced that Matthew Barry has joined the Company as its Director of Investor Relations. TSS, Inc . TSSI rose 17.4% to $21.63.

. rose 17.4% to $21.63. TMC the metals company Inc . TMC rose 17.1% to $5.08 after Korea Zinc announced an equity investment of $85.2 million in the company.

. rose 17.1% to $5.08 after Korea Zinc announced an equity investment of $85.2 million in the company. UroGen Pharma Ltd . URGN climbed 17% to $14.05.

. climbed 17% to $14.05. Quantum Computing Inc . QUBT surged 15.6% to $19.17.

. surged 15.6% to $19.17. NextNav Inc. NN gained 15.6% to $14.88.

gained 15.6% to $14.88. Roku, Inc . ROKU rose 10.3% to $82.06 after the company announced a new integration with Amazon Ads.

. rose 10.3% to $82.06 after the company announced a new integration with Amazon Ads. Hims & Hers Health, Inc . HIMS gained 10.2% to $61.17.

. gained 10.2% to $61.17. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS rose 10% to $42.21.

rose 10% to $42.21. Uranium Energy Corp. UEC gained 9.8% to $6.87.

gained 9.8% to $6.87. Newell Brands Inc. NWL rose 9.5% to $5.74.

rose 9.5% to $5.74. Darling Ingredients Inc . DAR gained 9.1% to $39.28. Darling Ingredients announced offering of €750 Million of senior notes by Darling Global Finance B.V. and proposed entry into a new amended and restated credit agreement.

. gained 9.1% to $39.28. Darling Ingredients announced offering of €750 Million of senior notes by Darling Global Finance B.V. and proposed entry into a new amended and restated credit agreement. MP Materials Corp . MP rose 9% to $33.42.

. rose 9% to $33.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD surged 8.5% to $126.01.

surged 8.5% to $126.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc . EL gained 7.9% to $72.67.

. gained 7.9% to $72.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL climbed 6% to $71.15. Marvell Technology announced a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share of common stock.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock