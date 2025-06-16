Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co GPK

On May 1, Graphic Packaging Holding reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates. Michael Doss, the Company’s President and CEO said, “First quarter results fell short of our expectations in a challenging economic and consumer environment. Consumers are redoubling their efforts to find value as food prices continue to rise. Meanwhile, promotional activity is driving mix and brand switching, rather than incremental foot traffic and volume gains. Against that backdrop, we saw a small volume decline in the Americas business, but continued improvement in our International business. Leveraging our growing cost and quality advantage and the strength of our innovation portfolio, we continue to gain market position as we partner with customers in a rapidly changing market.” The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $20.86.

RSI Value: 28

Shares of Graphic Packaging fell 2.1% to close at $21.10 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 18.25 Momentum score with Value at 51.14.

Sherwin-Williams Co SHW

On June 13, Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham downgraded Sherwin-Williams from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $405 to $385. The company's stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $292.27.

RSI Value: 24.1

Shares of Sherwin-Williams fell 5.7% to close at $335.88 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in SHW stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA – ADR CPAC

On April 28, Cementos Pacasmayo posted first-quarter earnings of 16 cents per share. The company's stock fell around 5% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $5.10.

RSI Value: 28.4

Shares of CPAC fell 1.4% to close at $5.88 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in CPAC shares.

Photo via Shutterstock