Why Tesla Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose sharply in today's pre-market trading over a likely Donald Trump victory in the U.S. Presidential elections.

According to The New York Times, Trump currently has over 95% chance of victory given he already has 267 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win. Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed Trump in July and has been actively campaigning for the former President both offline and online. Musk even campaigned for Trump in the swing state of Pennsylvania in October.

Tesla shares rose 14% to $286.57 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO gained 117% to $0.2954 in pre-market trading. FOXO Technologies, last month, said its interim CFO wrote to shareholders expectations to build the business over the next 12-24 months and generate more than $50 million a year in revenue.

gained 117% to $0.2954 in pre-market trading. FOXO Technologies, last month, said its interim CFO wrote to shareholders expectations to build the business over the next 12-24 months and generate more than $50 million a year in revenue. ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB rose 93.1% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after the company signed a MOU to accelerate AI with advanced server solutions.

rose 93.1% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after the company signed a MOU to accelerate AI with advanced server solutions. The GEO Group, Inc. GEO shares surged 30.7% to $19.78 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.

shares surged 30.7% to $19.78 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT gained 26.6% to $42.98 in pre-market trading.

gained 26.6% to $42.98 in pre-market trading. DatChat, Inc . DATS climbed 25.8% to $2.25 in pre-market trading.

. climbed 25.8% to $2.25 in pre-market trading. Qualys, Inc. QLYS shares rose 22.4% to $156.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, raised its FY24 guidance, and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

shares rose 22.4% to $156.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, raised its FY24 guidance, and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above estimates. Destiny Tech100 Inc. DXYZ gained 22.4% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.

gained 22.4% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc . CXW gained 21.1% to $16.50 in pre-market trading. CoreCivic will release its third quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

. gained 21.1% to $16.50 in pre-market trading. CoreCivic will release its third quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Phunware, Inc. PHUN gained 19.6% to $7.62 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Tuesday.

Losers

Vast Renewables Limited VSTE shares tumbled 55.8% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Tuesday.

shares tumbled 55.8% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Tuesday. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc . ZCAR shares fell 42.5% to $7.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $9.15 million private placement.

. shares fell 42.5% to $7.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $9.15 million private placement. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY dipped 27.6% to $2.75 in pre-market trading. Li-Cycle to host third quarter earnings conference call/webcast on Thursday, Nov. 7.

dipped 27.6% to $2.75 in pre-market trading. Li-Cycle to host third quarter earnings conference call/webcast on Thursday, Nov. 7. Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS shares fell 27% to $52.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

shares fell 27% to $52.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates. Simpple Ltd . SPPL declined 27% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Simpple shares jumped 43% on Tuesday after the company announced its plan to regain NASDAQ compliance.

. declined 27% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Simpple shares jumped 43% on Tuesday after the company announced its plan to regain NASDAQ compliance. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc . BJDX shares dipped 25.9% to $0.1015 in pre-market trading after gaining 88% on Tuesday.

. shares dipped 25.9% to $0.1015 in pre-market trading after gaining 88% on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc . SMCI fell 24.3% to $20.97 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its financial outlook. The company expects to report first-quarter revenue of $5.9 billion to $6 billion, down from its previous guidance range of $6 billion to $7 billion. The company anticipates adjusted earnings of 75 cents to 76 cents per share, versus its previous guidance of 67 cents to 83 cents per share.

. fell 24.3% to $20.97 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its financial outlook. The company expects to report first-quarter revenue of $5.9 billion to $6 billion, down from its previous guidance range of $6 billion to $7 billion. The company anticipates adjusted earnings of 75 cents to 76 cents per share, versus its previous guidance of 67 cents to 83 cents per share. Bionomics Limited BNOX fell 22.8% to $0.3806 in pre-market trading. Bionomics shares jumped 157% on Tuesday after the company announced it secured an AUS$1 million milestone payment from Carina Biotech for its BNC101 oncology program, with the potential to earn up to AUS$118 million.

fell 22.8% to $0.3806 in pre-market trading. Bionomics shares jumped 157% on Tuesday after the company announced it secured an AUS$1 million milestone payment from Carina Biotech for its BNC101 oncology program, with the potential to earn up to AUS$118 million. Gevo, Inc. GEVO fell 20.8% to $1.86 in today's pre-market trading.

fell 20.8% to $1.86 in today's pre-market trading. Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA fell 20.1% to $5.64 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.

