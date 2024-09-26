Jabil Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Micron Technology, Southwest Airlines And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 250 points on Thursday.
Shares of Jabil Inc. JBL rose sharply in today's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and approved a $1 billion share buyback.
Jabil reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.96 billion, down by 17.7% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. The print manufacturing company's adjusted EPS of $2.30 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.22.
Jabil shares jumped 11.2% to $126.18 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated SBC jumped 25.4% to $10.01.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU shares jumped 25.4% to $3.65.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT gained 24.1% to $4.9650.
- TAL Education Group TAL gained 21.7% to $10.13.
- Ispire Technology Inc. ISPR surged 18.6% to $6.91 following FY24 financial results.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC gained 17.8% to $7.43.
- KE Holdings Inc. BEKE surged 17.4% to $19.22. Shares of Chinese stocks traded higher following a report suggesting China will issue up to $284 billion of sovereign debt as part of a stimulus.
- H World Group Limited HTHT gained 16.7% to $36.60. Shares of Chinese stocks traded higher following a report suggesting China will issue up to $284 billion of sovereign debt as part of a stimulus.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU gained 14.4% to $71.19.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU gained 14.2% to $109.37 following strong quarterly results.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC jumped 14.2% to $43.60.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL gained 10% to $100.78.
- Southwest Airlines Co. LUV climbed 9.9% to $31.19 after the company announced it plans a $2.5 billion share repurchase program and issued its third-quarter RASM guidance. Also, the company announced it reduced headcount through controlled hiring and attrition and has contracts with all labor groups.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 9.7% to $104.73 following a report suggesting China will issue up to $284 billion of sovereign debt as part of a stimulus.
- Trip.com Group Limited TCOM rose 9.1% to $55.74.
- Celanese Corporation CE gained 6.6% to $138.71.
