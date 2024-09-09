Terns Pharmaceuticals, Boeing, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 400 points on Monday.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN rose sharply in today's pre-market trading session.

The company announced a top-line data from its Phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled single and multiple-ascending dose trial to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of TERN-601 dosed once-daily in healthy adults with obesity or overweight.

Terns Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 20.2% to $9.38 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares jumped 45.2% to $17.82 after the announced its lung cancer candidate has surpassed Merck’s multi-billion dollar Keytruda, cutting the risk of disease or death by half.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc . RLAY gained 41% to $8.80 after the company reported interim data for its breast cancer treatment.

ADMA Biologics, Inc . ADMA climbed 16.5% to $18.95 after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.

Emerald Holding, In c. EEX gained 15% to $6.16.

Stardust Power Inc . SDST climbed 14% to $7.90.

SunOpta Inc. STKL gained 13.4% to $6.36.

Mercer International Inc . MERC rose 12.8% to $6.41. Adient will replace Mercer International in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation ZWS gained 12.6% to $33.46.

Applied Digital Corporation APLD jumped 11.8% to $5.09. Needham analyst John Todaro reiterated Applied Digital with a Buy and maintained a price target of $11.

Palantir Technologies Inc . PLTR climbed 10.5% to $33.51 after the company announced an enterprise agreement with BP to extend their strategic relationship and introduce new artificial intelligence capabilities with Palantir's AIP software.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc . INSP gained 10.3% to $217.08 after it was announced the company will join the SmallCap 600.

Impinj, Inc . PI gained 10.2% to $172.65 after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.

Compass, Inc . COMP rose 10.2% to $5.68.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp . DJT gained 10% to $18.82.

ImmunityBio, Inc . IBRX rose 9% to $3.6850 after the company presented long-term overall survival data in non-small cell lung cancer patients and announced registrational intent Phase 3 trials with ANKTIVA and checkpoint immunotherapy at the World Conference on Lung Cancer.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated HLNE gained 7.9% to $157.26 after ht was announced the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR gained 6.6% to $121.81.

The Boeing Company BA gained 3.7% to $163.55 following the announcement of a preliminary agreement between the company and its workers' union, potentially averting a strike that could have disrupted operations.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 3.6% to $218.32 after its supplier Panasonic announced it completed preparations for mass production of high-capacity EV batteries. It's set to produce 4680 cells at the Wakayama plant.

