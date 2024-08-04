Shake Shack And Lumen Tech Are Among Top 7 Mid Cap Stocks With Max Gains Last Week (July 28-August 3): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These seven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN shares jumped 65.95%. The company reached a supply agreement with Corning for next-generation fiber-optic cables to support AI demands in data centers.
- Shake Shack, Inc. SHAK shares escalated 19.52% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. Several analysts increased their forecasts for the company.
- Parsons Corp NYSE: PSN) stock gained 15.42% after it reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised its FY24 revenue outlook.
- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. CWAN stock increased 15.23% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY24 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Repligen Corp RGEN stock upped 15.14%. The company reported Q2 earnings, after which several analysts revised their price forecasts.
- Frontdoor Inc FTDR stock gained 15.09% following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO stock upped 14.47% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance.
Also Read:
- MicroStrategy, Intel And Moderna Are Among Top 12 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 28-August 3): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
- DoorDash And Exact Sciences Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (July 28-Aug 3): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
Photo by YAO23 via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in