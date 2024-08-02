Apple To Rally Around 26%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Roku, Inc. ROKU from $90 to $80. JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter maintained an Overweight rating. Roku shares fell 5% to close at $55.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Vericel Corporation VCEL from $55 to $60. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating. Vericel shares fell 5.9% to close at $47.52 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna increased AerCap Holdings N.V. AER price target from $100 to $108. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Positive rating. AerCap shares fell 2.1% to close at $92.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Intel Corporation INTC from $36 to $25. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Intel shares fell 5.5% to close at $29.05 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised Atlassian Corporation TEAM price target from $200 to $230. Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Atlassian shares fell 1.9% to close at $173.24 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $235 to $225. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating. Amazon shares fell 1.6% to close at $184.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Apple Inc. AAPL from $265 to $275. Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall maintained a Buy rating. Apple shares fell 1.7% to close at $218.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN price target from $315 to $295. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mike Colonnese maintained a Buy rating. Coinbase shares fell 5.2% to close at $212.64 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY price target from $36 to $25. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating. Mobileye Global shares fell 22.5% to close at $16.28 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP price target from $31 to $28. BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. CenterPoint Energy shares gained 1.4% to close at $28.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
