Amazon, Apple And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $90.99 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.2% to $117.14 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $90.99 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.2% to $117.14 in after-hours trading. Apple, Inc . AAPL reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter on Thursday. Services revenue reached a new record but was a tad below the forecast. Apple shares gained 0.6% to $219.60 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter on Thursday. Services revenue reached a new record but was a tad below the forecast. Apple shares gained 0.6% to $219.60 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation CVX to post quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $50.80 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares gained 0.6% to $153.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN posted mixed results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.26, which beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.03. Amazon is guiding for third-quarter net sales to be in the range of $154 billion to $158.5 billion, up 8% to 11% year-over-year, while analysts were projecting net sales of $158.24 billion. Amazon shares fell 6.9% to $171.40 in the after-hours trading session.

posted mixed results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.26, which beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.03. Amazon is guiding for third-quarter net sales to be in the range of $154 billion to $158.5 billion, up 8% to 11% year-over-year, while analysts were projecting net sales of $158.24 billion. Amazon shares fell 6.9% to $171.40 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG to post quarterly earnings at $7.33 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion before the opening bell. Asbury Automotive shares rose 0.1% to $263.43 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock