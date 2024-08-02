Amazon, Apple And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $90.99 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.2% to $117.14 in after-hours trading.
- Apple, Inc. AAPL reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter on Thursday. Services revenue reached a new record but was a tad below the forecast. Apple shares gained 0.6% to $219.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation CVX to post quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $50.80 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares gained 0.6% to $153.50 in after-hours trading.
- Amazon.com Inc. AMZN posted mixed results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.26, which beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.03. Amazon is guiding for third-quarter net sales to be in the range of $154 billion to $158.5 billion, up 8% to 11% year-over-year, while analysts were projecting net sales of $158.24 billion. Amazon shares fell 6.9% to $171.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG to post quarterly earnings at $7.33 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion before the opening bell. Asbury Automotive shares rose 0.1% to $263.43 in after-hours trading.
