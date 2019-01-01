ñol

Mobileye Global Inc
(NASDAQ:MBLY)
$34.04
2.42[7.65%]
Last update: 12:08PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Day Range30.050 - 34.25052 Wk Range24.850 - 37.310Open / Close31.990 / -Float / Outstanding56.674M / 806.674M
Vol / Avg.2.714M / 2.524MMkt Cap27.459BP/E-50d Avg. Price30.430
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float56.674MEPS-0.207

Mobileye Global Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$77.00

Lowest Price Target1

$32.00

Consensus Price Target1

$39.93

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
111100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Mizuho
  • JP Morgan
  • Needham
  • Baird
  • Tigress Financial

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Mobileye Global

Q

What is the target price for Mobileye Global (MBLY)?

A

The latest price target for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) was reported by Mizuho on December 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting MBLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.51% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Mobileye Global (MBLY)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) was provided by Mizuho, and Mobileye Global maintained their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Mobileye Global (MBLY)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mobileye Global, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mobileye Global was filed on December 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2023.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Mobileye Global (MBLY) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mobileye Global (MBLY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $40.00. The current price Mobileye Global (MBLY) is trading at is $34.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

