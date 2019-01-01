Mobileye Global Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Mizuho
- JP Morgan
- Needham
- Baird
- Tigress Financial
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months
Analyst Ratings for Mobileye Global
What is the target price for Mobileye Global (MBLY)?
The latest price target for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) was reported by Mizuho on December 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting MBLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.51% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Mobileye Global (MBLY)?
The latest analyst rating for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) was provided by Mizuho, and Mobileye Global maintained their buy rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Mobileye Global (MBLY)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mobileye Global, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mobileye Global was filed on December 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2023.
Is the Analyst Rating Mobileye Global (MBLY) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mobileye Global (MBLY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $40.00. The current price Mobileye Global (MBLY) is trading at is $34.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
