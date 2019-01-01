Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vericel
Vericel Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting VCEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.31% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Vericel maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vericel, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vericel was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vericel (VCEL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $45.00. The current price Vericel (VCEL) is trading at is $28.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
