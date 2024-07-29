Northrop Grumman To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Deutsche Bank increased Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC price target from $474 to $575. Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Northrop Grumman shares gained 2.1% to close at $480.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW from $80 to $64. Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Charles Schwab shares gained 0.5% to close at $66.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Pivotal Research boosted the price target for Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR from $400 to $435. Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak maintained a Buy rating. Charter Communications shares gained 16.6% to close at $367.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH from $170 to $176. Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Texas Roadhouse shares rose 2% to close at $169.38 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted Cognex Corporation CGNX price target from $48 to $57. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating. Cognex shares rose 2% to close at $49.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Longeveron Inc. LGVN from $12 to $10. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating. Longeveron shares rose 13.2% to close at $3.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- WestPark Capital cut Data I/O Corporation DAIO price target from $5 to $4. WestPark Capital analyst Kevin Garrigan maintained a Buy rating. Data I/O shares fell 4.3% to close at $2.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc boosted The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD price target from $100 to $105. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating. Trade Desk shares rose 1.7% to close at $92.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised argenx SE ARGX price target from $490 to $515. Baird analyst Joel Beatty maintained an Outperform rating. argenx shares gained 1.7% to close at $494.46 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt boosted Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR price target from $800 to $880. Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating. Monolithic Power shares rose 4% to close at $821.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
