Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) was reported by UBS on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting CGNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.42% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) was provided by UBS, and Cognex maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cognex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cognex was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cognex (CGNX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $80.00 to $50.00. The current price Cognex (CGNX) is trading at is $49.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
