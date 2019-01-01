Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Data I/O
Data I/O Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Data I/O (NASDAQ: DAIO) was reported by Lake Street on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting DAIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.37% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Data I/O (NASDAQ: DAIO) was provided by Lake Street, and Data I/O maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Data I/O, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Data I/O was filed on February 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Data I/O (DAIO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $6.00. The current price Data I/O (DAIO) is trading at is $3.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
