Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $84.00 expecting SCHW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.70% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Charles Schwab maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Charles Schwab, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Charles Schwab was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Charles Schwab (SCHW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $98.00 to $84.00. The current price Charles Schwab (SCHW) is trading at is $69.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
