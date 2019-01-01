Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Longeveron
Longeveron Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) was reported by Maxim Group on March 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting LGVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.94% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) was provided by Maxim Group, and Longeveron initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Longeveron, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Longeveron was filed on March 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Longeveron (LGVN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $14.00. The current price Longeveron (LGVN) is trading at is $8.19, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
