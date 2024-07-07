Tesla And Reddit Were Among 12 Large Cap Stocks With Strongest Performance In The Last Week (June 30-July 6): Details

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These twelve large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI shares jumped 34.91% in the last week.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares increased 26.01% as the second quarter’s deliveries exceeded expectations. Also, several state-owned firms in Shanghai purchased the Model Y.
- Paramount Global PARAA stock gained 15% in the last week after Skydance reportedly reached a preliminary agreement to acquire National Amusements and planned to merge with Paramount Global.
- Reddit, Inc. RDDT stock increased 13.50%. Loop Capital maintained Reddit with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $60 to $75.
- Li Auto Inc. LI stock rose 13.16%, buoyed by gains in Chinese EV stocks amid positive market sentiment.
- Samsara Inc. IOT stock advanced 12.08% after RBC Capital reiterated an Outperform rating and maintained its price target of $47.
- KB Financial Group Inc KB stock grew 11.47%.
- Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd SHG stock was up 9.83%.
- Mongodb Inc.’s MDB stock upped 9.07% amid a pullback in software stocks following a drop in bond yields.
- Southern Copper Corporation SCCO stock upped 6.75%. Shares of copper companies are trading higher amid an increase in the price of copper. Strength in the sector may also be due to trader optimism for a stimulus in China and a rate cut in the United States.
- Zscaler Inc. ZS stock advanced 6.39% last week amid a drop in bond yields, which helped some software stocks.
- NIO Inc. NIO shares upped 6.21% after the company reported delivery figures this week and disclosed a CFO change.
