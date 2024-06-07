Why Braze Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Braze, Inc. BRZE rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
Braze reported first-quarter revenue of $135.459 million, beating estimates of $131.668 million. The company reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 5 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 10 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
Braze shares jumped 14.3% to $42.02 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Venus Concept Inc. VERO rose 135.8% to $1.46 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 16% on Thursday. Venus Concept was notified it regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum equity requirement.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS gained 89.1% to $3.11 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Thursday.
- GameStop Corp. GME shares gained 35.3% to $63.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 47% on Thursday.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 25.9% to $0.6850 in pre-market trading.
- ESGL Holdings Limited ESGL shares rose 22.7% to $1.19 in pre-market trading.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS shares rose 20.3% to $0.1460 in pre-market trading after declining around 11% on Thursday.
- Presto Automation Inc. PRST rose 19.2% to $0.0905 in pre-market trading after declining 27% on Thursday.
- Geron Corporation GERN shares climbed 14.3% to $4.45 in pre-market trading as the company reported the FDA approval of RYTELO™ (imetelstat), a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with lower-risk MDS with transfusion-dependent anemia.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares gained 12.7% to $6.53 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Thursday.
Losers
- Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA shares declined 59.2% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after the company received notice from the FDA that Its trials of BMF-219 have been placed on clinical hold.
- Xylo Technologies Ltd. XYLO shares declined 19.8% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after surging over 6% on Thursday.
- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. SPGC shares fell 19.8% to $0.43 in pre-market trading.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX shares dipped 19.3% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after jumping over 85% on Thursday.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV shares fell 17.1% to $0.2112 in pre-market trading.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ fell 15% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after declining 33% on Thursday. Moving iMage Technologies was recently awarded a multi-million dollar contract.
- Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares fell 14.7% to $0.2990 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Thursday.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. BBCP shares fell 13% to $6.55 in pre-market trading after posting weaker-than-expected second-quarter results.
- DocuSign, Inc. DOCU shares fell 7.1% to $50.70 in pre-market trading. DocuSign reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and the company’s board also authorized a $1 billion increase to its existing stock repurchase program. The company said it sees second-quarter billings in the range of $715 million to $725 million.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN shares declined 6.8% to $180.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
