Vail Resorts, DocuSign And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects J.Jill, Inc. JILL to report quarterly earnings at 99 cents per share on revenue of $154.92 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. J.Jill shares rose 0.8% to $35.50 in after-hours trading.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company posted quarterly earnings of $9.54 per share, missing market estimates of $10.03 per share. The company's sales came in at $1.28 billion versus expectations of $1.30 billion. Vail Resorts shares fell 6.2% to $182.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Graham Corporation GHM to post quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share on revenue of $44.50 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Graham shares gained 7.4% to $27.99 in after-hours trading.
- DocuSign, Inc. DOCU reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and the company's board also authorized a $1 billion increase to its existing stock repurchase program. The company said it sees second-quarter billings in the range of $715 million to $725 million. DocuSign shares fell 6.2% to $51.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ posted upbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. The company also said it sees second-quarter net sales of $199 million to $204 million and loss of 30 cents to 40 cents per share. Zumiez shares declined 3.6% to $18.61 in after-hours trading.
