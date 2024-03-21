Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Fed Holds Rates Steady: Analyst Says 'Likelihood' Of King Crypto Reaching $500K Imminent; Amazon Amps Up Delivery Speed and Trust to Tackle Alibaba Rivals Temu and Shein's Rapid US Expansion - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
March 21, 2024 8:42 AM | 3 min read | Share Comments
Loading...
Loading...

Crypto

US Markets

US Politics

World Politics

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

Loading...
Loading...

Healthcare

Financial

General

Energy

Image Via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTop Stories
We simplify the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!