Jensen Huang Reveals Why Nvidia Is Betting Big On Humanoid Robot And Embodied AI

In a recent interview, NVIDIA Corp NVDA CEO Jensen Huang explained the rationale behind the company’s foray into humanoid robots.

What Happened: Speaking to CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Huang elucidated that the decision to develop humanoid robots stems from the fact that most of the data used to train them is derived from human movements, reported CNBC.

“We’re in a world where, in order to write software for a computer, we use data or training examples, and the computer learns from the examples,” Huang said. Well, we have the most examples of human(s) moving around of just about any other data.”

He further explained that the world had been constructed around human needs, citing the example of car factories designed for human workers. By utilizing human data, the robots can be optimized for these tasks, potentially leading to a future where robots will oversee other robots in the manufacturing process.

At its San Jose conference, Nvidia recently unveiled Project GROOT, a general-purpose foundation model for humanoid robots. The project is aimed at advancing the company’s work in robots and embodied AI.

Huang also discussed Nvidia’s role as a market maker in the tech industry, emphasizing that the company’s technology will create jobs and increase business productivity.

Why It Matters: Huang’s comments come after a series of significant developments at Nvidia. The company’s CEO recently predicted that the AI computing industry is still in its early stages and is expected to grow substantially in the coming years. He also asserted the superiority of Nvidia’s GPUs over any competitor’s AI chips, even if they were given away for free.

However, despite these bold claims, Nvidia’s stock experienced a slight dip after Huang’s recent presentation. However, the stocks of other companies mentioned during the event saw a significant rise, highlighting Huang’s influence as a stock kingmaker.

Analysts are also anticipating a major week for tech, with Nvidia’s GTC 2024 conference expected to launch the next phase of the AI revolution with a number of new products, use cases, and partnerships on display.

