Apple Planning To Launch Vision Pro Next In These Countries Next? Here Is What Latest Job Postings Reveal

Apple Inc. AAPL is seemingly making strides towards launching its Apple Vision Pro in Australia and Japan, as suggested by recent job postings.

What Happened: AppleInsider has spotted Apple’s latest job advertisements, which indicate that Apple Vision Pro’s global expansion may be imminent.

Apple has announced job vacancies for the role of Briefing Experience Specialist under the Sales and Business Development category in Australia and Japan. These roles are usually filled within a month’s time, hinting at a potential launch in late April or early May.

Initially launched in the U.S. on February 2, Apple Vision Pro, priced from $3,499, has been in high demand globally. However, Apple has yet to disclose the specific launch dates for other countries.

International customers, unable to wait for the product launch in their countries, have been buying Apple Vision Pro in the U.S. and taking them back to their home countries. This insight into the job listings was credited to an AppleInsider reader named Daniele.

Why It Matters: Apple Vision Pro’s impending expansion follows significant product developments. The demand for Apple Vision Pro has been surprisingly high despite the high price point. Many curious customers are importing it from the U.S. by paying extra, and there’s no official support for local apps and content in most countries yet. Vision Pro’s release in more countries would mean faster adoption and better support in the coming months. It will boost Apple’s sales and scale its development process to mature the product.

Recently, Nvidia Corp. NVDA announced a new software framework that would permit developers to integrate their digital twin scenes with Apple Vision Pro’s high-resolution displays.

The software, introduced at the annual Nvidia GTC event, is built on Omniverse Cloud APIs and enables developers to send their Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) industrial scenes to the Nvidia Graphics Delivery Network (GDN). The GDN, a network of graphics-ready data centers, can stream advanced 3D experiences to the Apple Vision Pro.

