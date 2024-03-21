'DOGE Finally Looks Ready To Rip Higher,' Says Crypto Analyst Following Period Of Consolidation

Loading... Loading...

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is catching the eye of cryptocurrency analysts who suggest the meme coin may be gearing up for a price surge.

What Happened: Bluntz Capital, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, in a tweet on X said, “$doge finally looks ready to rip higher again,” referencing a price pattern on both the USD and Bitcoin trading pairs that indicate a potential upswing following a steady decline since February.

Bluntz Capital’s analysis is based on observed price patterns when Dogecoin is traded against the United States dollar and Bitcoin BTC/USD. According to these patterns, after a period of downward movement or decline in value since February, there are indications that the coin is set to reverse its trend and begin an upward trajectory.

Another pseudonymous crypto analyst Rekt Capital commented on the meme coin's resilience, noting, “Dogecoin tagged the Macro Downtrend as support for yet another successful retest.”

Rekt Capital said that this consistent pattern could mean a sustained price rally.

This comes amid Coinbase Derivatives’ decision to include the meme coin in its future trading offerings. The company sent a series of messages to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, unveiling its plans to launch future contracts based on Dogecoin, alongside Litecoin LTC/USD and Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD. The contracts will be settled in cash every month, according to the information shared with CFTC Secretary Christopher Kirkpatrick.

Why It Matters: Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a known supporter of Dogecoin at a Tesla event in Germany confirmed that, though Dogecoin is currently accepted for Tesla merchandise, its use could expand: “You can buy Tesla merch with DOGE, which is cool, so Dogecoin to the moon.”

Dogecoin saw a 78% increase over the past month, despite a brief dip in value.

Price Action: At the time of writing, the price of DOGE was trading at $0.15, up 7.71% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

