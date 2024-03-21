Trump's Niece Says Ex-President's 'Unvarnished Fascism' Will Be 'His Own Undoing' As It Fractures Republican Voters

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump‘s increasingly inflammatory rhetoric may have solidified his base through fear and hatred, but his niece, Mary Trump, argues that cracks in his campaign are becoming more apparent.

What Happened: In a recent Substack post, she highlighted instances where his language has veered towards incitement and extremism.

Mary Trump pointed to Donald’s characterization of immigrants as “animals,” a term she likened to those used by despots to dehumanize and persecute.

She also referenced his recent rally in Ohio, where he appeared to endorse the actions of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

“Donald is not only saying the rioters’ actions were justified, [but] he's giving them permission to do whatever they feel they must — which includes embracing political violence — to make sure he gets back into power,” she said.

Regarding Donald’s use of the term “bloodbath” in reference to the auto industry, Mary Trump dismissed claims that it was taken out of context. “The imagery was deliberate — and considering how unlikely it is that Donald knows what a metaphor is, it's highly unlikely it was meant metaphorically,” she said.

Despite attempts by Donald’s campaign team to clarify his remarks, Mary Trump contends that his fascist tendencies are becoming increasingly evident.

“Donald intends to conjure images of chaos, unrest, and violence — violence, of which he clearly approves as long as it is committed on his behalf.”

She highlighted his recent comments suggesting that Jewish voters who support Democrats hate their religion as further evidence of his divisive rhetoric.

“As it turns out, Donald's unvarnished fascism is on the path to becoming his own undoing,” she said.

Why It’s Important: With his ramped-up rhetoric, Donald Trump is inadvertently engaging Democrats in a big way, said Mary Trump.

“His inflammatory remarks galvanize us, the opposition, and mobilize voters who might otherwise have stayed on the sidelines,” she added.

“Democrats, a big-tent party historically susceptible to in-fighting, are finding common cause in our need to defeat Donald Trump and to put this country on a better path.”

Additionally, Mary Trump sees criticism from figures like former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as indicative of growing fractures within the Republican Party. “As many as 30% of the Republican electorate in important races — are now questioning their allegiance to Donald and, possibly, to their party,” the podcaster said.

These voters will not tolerate her uncle’s extremism, Mary Trump said. “These are the Americans on the right who still care about democracy and don't want to see a presidential candidate who is a traitor carrying water for traitors. There's a line for these voters, and Donald has crossed it,” she said.

