Five Below Posts Q4 Results, Joins LexinFintech And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining by around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Five Below, Inc. FIVE fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Five Below reported quarterly earnings of $3.65 per share, up from $3.07 per share from the same period last year. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $1.34 billion, up from $1.12 billion year-over-year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Five Below sees first-quarter earnings of between 58 cents and 69 cents per share and revenue in the range of $826 million to $846 million, based on opening approximately 55 to 60 new stores and assuming an approximate flat to 2% increase in comparable sales.

Five Below shares dipped 12.9% to $182.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX shares fell 12.6% to $1.87 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter financial results.

Li Auto Inc. LI shares declined 7.3% to $31.60 in pre-market trading after the company updated its delivery outlook. Li Auto said it now expects first-quarter deliveries of 76,000-78,000 vehicles, down from 100,000-103,000 earlier.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares fell 5.6% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after jumping over 35% on Wednesday. The company recently reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Cheche Group Inc. CCG shares declined 4.1% to $4.02 in pre-market trading after dipping 8% on Wednesday.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. TRML shares fell 4% to $42.89 in pre-market trading. Tourmaline Bio recently posted a fourth-quarter loss of 81 cents per share.

Sasol Limited SSL fell 3.6% to $7.51 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.

