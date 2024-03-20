Trump Reportedly Eyes Marco Rubio For VP In 2024 Presidential Bid But There Is A Hiccup Called The Constitution

In the latest development surrounding the 2024 presidential race, former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as a potential vice presidential candidate.
What Happened: Rubio, a third-term senator from Florida, is among the top contenders in Trump’s search for a running mate. The list of potential candidates is extensive, with Trump estimating about 15 hopefuls during a March 13 interview with Newsmax, reported NBC News.
Other notable names in the mix include Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). However, no one has been directly approached yet, as per a Trump adviser.
Rubio’s potential candidacy presents an interesting set of possibilities and challenges. The 52-year-old senator, who is of Cuban descent, could help Trump appeal to Latino voters. However, the Constitution prohibits electors from voting for a president and vice president from the same state, which could pose a hurdle as both Trump and Rubio are from Florida.
Despite this, Rubio has not ruled out the possibility of joining Trump’s ticket, stating in a Fox News interview in January, “We're both from the same state, so that's probably not going to work that way.”
Why It Matters: Trump’s search for a vice presidential candidate has been a topic of discussion since he announced his presidential campaign in April 2023. His team initiated preliminary discussions with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about a potential vice-presidential role.
Trump has also considered other potential running mates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
Despite ruling out Bitcoin BTC/USD advocate Vivek Ramaswamy as his vice-presidential candidate, Trump is eyeing him for a potential Cabinet role.
