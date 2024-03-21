Elon Musk's X Grapples With Free Speech Amid Doxxing Controversy Related To Far-Right Comic Creator

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk‘s social media platform, X, has been suspending user accounts for posting the alleged name of a far-right comic creator despite its proclaimed commitment to freedom of speech.

What Happened: As reported by Mashable on Tuesday, users of the X platform have been reporting suspensions for posting the name “Hans Kristian Graebener.” The Anonymous Comrades Collective, an antifascist journalism collective, has linked this name to StoneToss, a webcomic with far-right ideologies. The group alleges Graebener, a Texas-based IT consultant, is the person behind StoneToss.

The suspensions started after the official StoneToss account on X called on Musk for help due to users posting about the alleged identity. While not confirming the report’s accuracy, the plea certainly sparked a reaction from X. Following this, any prominent account mentioning “Hans Kristian Graebener” was suspended and their posts removed.

However, this move contradicts X’s official policies on doxxing, which explicitly state that posting an individual’s name is not against the rules. Furthermore, mainstream media outlets have begun publicizing Graebener’s name, which, under X’s policies, should mean it’s not a violation.

Why It Matters: X’s inconsistent application of its policies appears to be tied to Musk, who has previously interacted with posts that could be considered doxxing according to his own definition. This selective enforcement and policy change have raised questions about the platform’s commitment to freedom of speech.

As the platform continues to grow, it is crucial for X to clearly define its stance on user privacy and freedom of speech. The suspensions contradict the platform’s claims of promoting free speech and have sparked concern among users and observers alike. As such, X must address these inconsistencies to maintain its credibility and user trust.

