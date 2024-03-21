Chuck Schumer Turns Down Netanyahu's Request For Virtual Meeting With Senate Democrats: 'Not Helpful To Israel'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has denied a request from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the Senate Democratic caucus virtually. Schumer, a critic of Netanyahu’s leadership, has previously voiced opposition to partisan discussions on Israel.

What Happened: This rejection of Netanyahu’s request emerged on Thursday, according to a report by The Hill. The refusal comes in the wake of Netanyahu’s virtual meeting with Senate Republicans. Schumer’s spokesperson made it clear that they believe partisan discussions are not in Israel’s best interest.

“Sen. Schumer made it clear that he does not think these discussions should happen in a partisan manner. That's not helpful to Israel,” said the spokesperson, according to the report.

See Also: Gene Munster Says ‘Apple Will Fight’ To Rebrand Gemini On iPhone, But The Deal Is What Google Investors Have Been ‘Waiting For The Last 6 Months’

The denial follows Schumer’s public criticism of Netanyahu’s leadership just a few days earlier. Schumer advocated for new elections in Israel, expressing worry over Netanyahu’s association with “far-right extremists” and his perceived indifference to the civilian casualties in Gaza, factors that Schumer thinks are eroding worldwide support for Israel.

Why It Matters: In a CNN “State of the Union” interview earlier this week, Netanyahu countered Schumer’s remarks, labeling them as “totally inappropriate.” He stressed that decisions about leadership changes should be left to the Israeli public. Schumer’s spokesperson has not yet responded to these remarks from Netanyahu.

The denial and subsequent controversy come on the heels of former President Donald Trump’s inflammatory remarks about Jewish Democrats.

In March 2024, Trump sparked controversy by suggesting that Democrats, including Schumer, were anti-Israel. He further claimed that Jewish individuals casting votes for Democrats despised their own religion..

Read Next: Mark Cuban Reminisces About The Time In 2017 When He Was ‘Crushed’ For Predicting Entry-Level Programmers

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.