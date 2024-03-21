Epic Games Announces Expansion To iOS And Android Platforms

Loading... Loading...

Tencent-owned TCEHY Epic Games has revealed plans to launch on mobile platforms, promising equitable terms for all developers and a truly multi-platform experience.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Epic Games announced its intention to bring the Epic Games Store to mobile users.

The company posted on X, “We're coming to iOS and Android! Same fair terms, available to all developers, on a true multi-platform store – with amazing games for everyone.”

The announcement came on a day when the mobile gaming community is increasingly looking for alternatives to the dominant app stores. Epic Games’ expansion to iOS and Android is seen as a direct challenge to the status quo, offering a new avenue for developers and gamers alike.

Why It Matters: This development follows a significant victory for Epic Games in Europe, where Apple recently reversed its ban on Epic Games, allowing them to introduce their app store on iOS. This decision came after pressure from EU officials and is a strong indication of the European Commission’s commitment to enforcing the Digital Markets Act and maintaining competition.

Previously, Apple had terminated Epic Games’ developer account amid a feud over app store fees, which Epic Games labeled as a serious violation of the Digital Markets Act. The conflict highlighted the tension between app developers and the gatekeepers of mobile app ecosystems.

Industry figures like Y Combinator‘s Paul Graham have voiced strong opposition to Apple’s approach, with Graham recently condemning the tech giant for its stance on alternative app stores and payment options in the EU.

