NVIDIA To Rally Around 27%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Tigress Financial boosted the price target for NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $790 to $985. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating. NVIDIA shares fell 1.3% to close at $776.63 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein increased the price target for Okta, Inc. OKTA from $84 to $114. Bernstein analyst Peter Weed maintained a Market Perform rating. Okta shares rose 0.5% to close at $87.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased Bandwidth Inc. BAND price target from $20 to $22. Barclays analyst Ryan McKeveny maintained an Overweight rating. Bandwidth shares rose 51.8% to close at $18.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS boosted the price target for Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG from $38 to $44. UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating. Pure Storage shares gained 1.5% to close at $42.12 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen lowered Macy's, Inc. M price target from $23 to $20. TD Cowen analyst Adam Maeder downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Macy's shares fell 7.7% to close at $18.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted the price target for Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $310 to $355. Baird analyst Rob Oliver maintained an Outperform rating. Salesforce shares rose 0.1% to close at $299.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup boosted Western Midstream Partners, LP WES price target from $30 to $34. Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Western Midstream Partners shares fell 1.8% to close at $33.42 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS boosted Duolingo, Inc. DUOL price target from $230 to $275. UBS analyst Chris Kuntarich maintained a Buy rating. Duolingo shares climbed 0.5% to close at $195.51 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO price target from $34 to $28. Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Patterson shares fell 7.3% to close at $26.74 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH price target from $35 to $40. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Underweight rating. Sonic Automotive shares fell 0.4% to close at $51.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
