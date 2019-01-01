Western Midstream (NYSE:WES), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Western Midstream
Western Midstream Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) was reported by RBC Capital on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting WES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.87% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) was provided by RBC Capital, and Western Midstream maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Western Midstream, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Western Midstream was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Western Midstream (WES) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $28.00. The current price Western Midstream (WES) is trading at is $27.22, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
