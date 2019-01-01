Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting SAH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.30% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Sonic Automotive maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sonic Automotive, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sonic Automotive was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sonic Automotive (SAH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $43.00 to $40.00. The current price Sonic Automotive (SAH) is trading at is $45.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
