Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting PDCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.43% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Patterson Companies their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Patterson Companies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Patterson Companies was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Patterson Companies (PDCO) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $36.00. The current price Patterson Companies (PDCO) is trading at is $30.92, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
