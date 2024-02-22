Loading... Loading...

Shares of NVIDIA Corp NVDA rose over 15% on Thursday after the company reported quarterly earnings that beat even the most optimistic forecasts.

As a provider of key technology needed to develop artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, the company is strategically positioned to benefit from the ongoing AI craze.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia's co-founder and chief executive, said during the late Wednesday call that "a whole new industry is being formed, and that's driving our growth."

Investors took these words seriously, taking much of the tech sector up.

While big tech companies like Meta Platforms Inc META, Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL, Microsoft Corp MSFT and Amazon.com Inc AMZN compete to find the next groundbreaking stage in AI, companies that provide the infrastructure for those developments are the beneficiaries.

With quarterly revenues of $22.10 billion representing an increase of 265% year-over-year, Nvidia's growth was fueled by rising sales of AI infrastructure such as the H200 chip.

Analysts looking at Nvidia's performance overwhelmingly made mention of the growing market for generative AI as a motor behind the company's recent success, with several analysts raising the company's price target.

Nvidia's success in AI is pushing it close to the 2 trillion market cap, making it the third largest company by that measure. The company's $240 billion jump in market capitalization on Thursday accounts as the largest single-day jump in market history.

Yet for all of Nvidia's right decisions, it's success doesn't exist in a void. Other companies and ETFs also stand to win from the same conditions that fueled Nvidia's growth, whether because they share the same market or because their success is tied to the California-based chipmakers.

The tech rally around Nvidia's success was enough to take the S&P 500 to historical heights on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index also nearing its historical peak from 2021.

ETFs With Nvidia

ETFs that have Nvidia stock as a significant portion of their portfolios will stand to benefit from the company's growth.

Nvidia represents almost 6% of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, which was up 3% on Thursday.

ETFs following the AI industry are also heavy on Nvidia, such as the Global X Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ, which is composed of 19.9% in Nvidia stock. The fund was up 4.1% on Thursday.

Some ETFs following the semiconductor industry also have Nvidia as a top holding. VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH, which is made up of 24% in Nvidia shares, was up 7% on Thursday.

Although Nvidia only accounts for 3% of the composition of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF VTI, the fund is the largest holder of Nvidia stock, with over 73 million shares. The fund was up 2% on Thursday.

How Other Related Tech Companies Are Doing

Semiconductor manufacturers are first in line to benefit from Nvidia's growth. As a fabless semiconductor company, Nvidia designs the technology and works with manufacturing partners who produce the final product.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM grew 4.1% on Thursday. The company is one of the only in the world capable of producing high-complexity chips and produces Nvidia's high-end products.

Super Micro Computer Inc's SMCI growth Thursday eclipsed even Nvidia's own gains. The company was up 31.1% on Thursday at the time of this writing. The data center company, which produces hardware needed in the development of AI models, was the biggest winner in the Nvidia-led rally.

Competitors also stand to win from Nvidia's triumphs. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD was up 11.3% on Thursday. While not as ready as Nvidia to benefit from the AI boom, AMD is amongst the best positioned to compete in the development of technology underlying AI development in the medium term.

Nvidia's successes in the AI/semiconductor space can be read as an omen of glory for other chip makers.

Intel Corp INTC was the only big chip maker down — 1.13% — on Thursday. Qualcomm Inc QCOM was up 2%, Micron Technology Inc MU was up 5.8% while Broadcom Inc AVGO was up 6.3%

Semiconductor designer Arm Holdings PLC – ADR ARM was among the top winners in the category, winning 7.6% on Thursday. Nvidia unveiled an investment in the British company last week.

It seems everything Nvidia touches these days turns to gold. Companies in which Nvidia invested in recently were also among the biggest gainers from the rally and stand to win from future Nvidia successes.

The company also invested in SoundHound AI Inc SOUN, which is up 6.2% on Thursday, as well as in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc RXRX, which is up a whopping 20.8%.

