Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 9:45AM

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (ARCA: VTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF's (VTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (ARCA: VTI) is $218.9239 last updated Today at 4:07:32 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (ARCA:VTI) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) operate in?

A

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.