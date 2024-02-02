Clorox Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Cigna, Deckers Outdoor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 2, 2024 10:35 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones falling over 100 points on Friday.

Shares of The Clorox Company CLX shares gained during Friday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised FY24 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Clorox shares rose 4.6% to $154.77 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA shares rose 21.8% to $15.84. Tyra Biosciences, announced a $200 million private placement financing.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. META climbed 18.9% to $469.34 as the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and initiated a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK gained 14% to $879.03 after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU rose 12.5% to $4.11.
  • PropertyGuru Group Limited PGRU climbed 11.6% to $3.57.
  • Nayax Ltd. NYAX gained 9.2% to $26.47.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI rose 8.4% to $17.90. Applied Optoelectronics is expected to release financial results for its fourth quarter on Feb. 22, 2024.
  • AppLovin Corporation APP gained 8% to $44.25.
  • Clearfield, Inc. CLFD gained 7.3% to $28.03 following upbeat results.
  • KB Financial Group Inc. KB gained 6.5% to $49.41.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares surged 6.2% to $169.20 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue to be between $138 billion and $143.5 billion versus estimates of $142.13 billion. Operating income is expected to be between $8 billion and $12 billion in the first quarter.
  • Shopify Inc. SHOP gained 5.9% to $81.25. Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Bauch maintained Shopify with an Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $90.
  • The Cigna Group CI rose 5.7% to $324.87 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued a strong revenue outlook. The company also raised its dividend.
  • Snowflake Inc. SNOW gained 5% to $209.96 after Raymond James raised its price target on the stock from $190 to $223.
  • LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA gained 5% to $252.46 following strong earnings.
  • Piper Sandler Companies PIPR climbed 4.6% to $185.52 following upbeat results.
  • SkyWest, Inc. SKYW gained 4.1% to $56.30. Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained SkyWest with an Outperform and raised the price target from $55 to $65.

 

