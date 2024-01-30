Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Crypto Shorts Face Liquidations?; Meta Gets 22% Price Target Boost Ahead Of Q4 Results As Analyst Pins Hopes On Ad Market Recovery, Reels Strength - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Crypto
- Floki Tackles Regulatory Concerns In Hong Kong, Implements High-Yield Staking Program Safeguards
- ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets Over 1,500% On New Plan To Integrate 1000 New Projects To Shibarium
- Neuralink-Inspired Token Soars 3400% After Elon Musk Announces First Human Implant
- Bitcoin ETF Fee Wars Heat Up: Invesco And Galaxy Asset Management Reduce Fees To Take On Competition
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Crypto Shorts Face Liquidations: Analyst Predicts King Crypto Surge To $50K Pre-Halving
US Markets
- Why Super Micro Computer Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- US Stocks Hold Steady Ahead Of Microsoft, Alphabet Earnings: Analyst Warns Of ‘Big Air Pocket’ In Pivotal Trading Week
- Investor Optimism Improves Slightly Ahead Of Big Earnings, Fed’s Policy Decision
US Politics
- ‘Absolutely,’ Says Carroll To More Legal Action Against Trump Over Assault Allegations
- Polymarket Traders Are Betting On Trump’s Return To The White House
- Nikki Haley Targeted By Second ‘Swatting’ Attempt In Less Than A Week
- Trump’s Tariff Proposal Under Fire By Nikki Haley: ‘He’s Going To Raise Every Household’s Expenses By $2,600 A Year’
- Trump-Era White House Official Slams Elizabeth Warren Over Her Crypto Stance: ‘Find Her To Be Absolutely Repulsive’
World Politics
- GOP Lawmakers Urge Biden Administration To Probe Into Chinese Firms Tied To Ford’s Battery Plant
- Kim Jong Un Boosts North Korea’s Arms Arsenal With Third Cruise Missile Launch In A Week
US Economy
- Bond Investors Brace For Potential Fed Pivot Towards Multiple Rate Cuts
- Top Strategist Jon Wolfenbarger Warns Of Stock Market Crash And Year-Long Recession: ‘Market Highly Vulnerable To Falling To New Bear Lows’
- Top Strategist Predicts Unemployment Doubling By Year-End, Inevitable Economic Hard Landing: ‘Oh My Goodness, Be Careful Now’
Tech
- Meta Steps Up for Child Online Safety: Zuckerberg to Testify as Company Tightens Privacy Controls
- Tencent CEO Pony Ma Shifts Focus to AI as Gaming Faces Tough Competition, Reveals New Plans
- Huawei Sets Up A Rematch With Apple: Mate 70 Series To Launch In September To Take On iPhone 16
- Meta Gets 22% Price Target Boost Ahead Of Q4 Results As Analyst Pins Hopes On Ad Market Recovery, Reels Strength
- Xreal Gathers $60M To Go Head-To-Head With Apple, Meta, And Google In The AR Glasses Arena
- IBM Asks Remote Managers To Either Relocate Close To Office Or Leave Company
- Apple Battles UK Law That Kills Encryption, Calls It A ‘Secret Veto’ Against Global Privacy
Electric Vehicle
- What’s Driving Tesla Stock Higher Premarket Today
- Dealers Urge General Motors To Embrace Hybrids Amid Electric Vehicle Hesitancy
- Volkswagen Hits Brakes On Battery Unit Sale And IPO Amid EV Market Slowdown
- It’s Official: Tesla’s Model Y Rewrites History As First EV To Top Global Car Sales, Just As Musk Predicted 2 Years Ago
- Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Sees Higher Profits For FY23 After Overtaking Tesla As Biggest EV Seller
- Tesla’s Revenue Victory Over Disney ‘A Modest ‘Start,’ Says Elon Musk: Stock To See Better Times After January’s $180B Wipeout?
- Latest Tesla China Rival Xiaomi’s First EV May Not Be So Cheap As Expected
- Arrival’s Dilemma Deepens: Electric Van Maker Gets Nasdaq Delisting Notice Amid Talks For Financial Lifeline
Consumer
- How To Earn $500 A Month From Starbucks Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- Toyota Issues ‘Do Not Drive’ Advisory For Thousands Of Vehicles Over Exploding Airbag Risk
- Johnnie Walker Maker Diageo Tanks After Missing Estimates, Latin America Woes Deepen
- Renault Group Hits Brakes On EV-Software Arm Ampere’s IPO Amidst Challenging Stock Market
- Toyota Dominates California With Combustion Engine Models — But It Faces A Growing EV Onslaught
Communication
- India’s Reliance Maintains Silence On Mega Merger Buzz With Disney’s Local Unit
- Zoom Unveils Futuristic Meeting Features For Apple Vision Pro With A New App
Industrial
- Pentagon’s Weapons Wish List Stalled As Defense Contractors Balk At Rising Costs: Report
- Boeing Withdraws Key Safety Exemption Request For 737 MAX 7, 10 Amid Growing Safety Concerns
Healthcare
- Weedkiller Woes: Australian Court Nears Decision in Bayer’s Roundup Trial
- Pharma Giant Gilead Raises Stake In Cancer-Focused Arcus Biosciences, Stock Soars
Financial
Space
- ‘Obviously Real:’ SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says It’s ‘Insane’ How Many People Have Asked Him If Moon Landings Are Fake
- Video Coming Soon To X Spaces? Lead Designer Shares First Look As Elon Musk’s New Strategy Takes Shape
Energy
