'Absolutely,' Says Carroll To More Legal Action Against Trump Over Assault Allegations

In a recent development, E. Jean Carroll has expressed her readiness to take legal action against former president Donald Trump again if necessary.

What Happened: Carroll, in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday, stated that she is prepared to sue Trump again if her legal team advises her to do so, reported The Hill. This comes after a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million for defaming Carroll when he denied her allegation of sexual assault in the mid-1990s.

Maddow pointed out Trump’s recent posts on Truth Social, where he shared multiple articles about Carroll’s allegations. Maddow asked Carroll if she would take legal action against Trump if her lawyers found another case. Carroll responded with a firm “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

"People suffered more difficult things than I've ever been through in my life. And I'm more than willing to do it again, because we achieved so much in a seven-day trial. We did what people thought was impossible. We beat Donald Trump,” Carroll said.

This is not the first time Carroll has won damages from Trump. A separate jury last year found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll and defaming her in separate remarks, ordering the former president to pay $5 million.

Why It Matters: Carroll’s victory in the defamation lawsuit against Trump has been a significant development. In a recent interview, Carroll revealed her plans to allocate the award money to causes that Trump “despises.” She also hinted at the potential establishment of a fund for women who Trump has sexually assaulted.

Carroll’s first interview after the trial was aired on Monday, where she discussed the case and its implications. The jury ordered Trump to pay $65 million in punitive damages and $18.3 million in compensatory damages to Carroll in the conclusion of a defamation trial that was first filed in 2019.

