'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets Over 1,500% On New Plan To Integrate 1000 New Projects To Shibarium

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 30, 2024 3:57 AM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin DOGE/USD killer' Shiba Inu SHIB/USD,  has seen a spike in the burning of its tokens, exceeding a 1,500% increase within a single day. 

What Happened: Shibburn, a Shiba Inu burn rate tracker, revealed the elimination of 61 million SHIB tokens from the actively traded supply. 

The burn comes as a result of three unidentified parties who transferred 59 million SHIB tokens to a “dead” address, thereby taking them out of circulation.

The project’s marketing leader Lucie S announced that Shibarium, their Layer-2 solution, is gearing up to integrate about 1,000 new projects soon. 

Presently, Shibarium is focused on community-driven initiatives, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and other decentralized applications (dApps). With the planned expansion, Shibarium sits with a total value locked (TVL) of $808,810, as recorded by DefiLlama.

In the future, #Shibarium aspires to onboard 1000 projects with numerous partnerships. Remember, supporting new projects doesn't mean canceling existing ones.

Stay Wellystrong 💪🏻 as a community during challenging times. If you've come this far, why waste so many months by giving…

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsdogecoinShiba InuShibariumShibburn