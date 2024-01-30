Nikki Haley Targeted By Second 'Swatting' Attempt In Less Than A Week

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been the victim of a second “swatting” attempt in less than a week, according to a Reuters report.

What Happened: The latest incident occurred on New Year’s Day, with the caller alleging that Haley had shot her daughter. This comes just two days after a fake emergency was reported at Haley’s South Carolina residence, as per a Reuters report on Monday.

A Charleston County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to Haley’s home on Jan. 1 after a 911 call from someone who identified as “Rose.” The caller claimed that Haley’s daughter was in a pool of blood and that Haley was threatening to shoot herself. The deputy quickly determined that the call was a hoax.

This incident follows a similar hoax on Dec. 30, when a man called authorities claiming to have shot a woman and threatened to harm himself at Haley’s home. These events have raised concerns about the safety of U.S. officials in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

A mail sent by Benzinga to Haley’s team has yet to elicit any response at the time of publishing.

Why It Matters: Swatting is the act of making false reports to the police to provoke a potentially dangerous response by officers. This form of intimidation and harassment is increasingly being used to target prominent figures, including officials involved in civil and criminal cases against former President Donald Trump.

These incidents are part of a disturbing trend of violent threats, bomb scares, and other acts of intimidation against government officials and election administrators since the 2020 election. The targets have included figures publicly opposed to Trump, such as Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan, as well as Trump supporters like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Swatting cases have surged in the past two months, with both allies and rivals of Trump being targeted as he campaigns to return to the White House. This trend has been described as an attempt to terrorize the civil servants on whom the U.S. democracy relies.

