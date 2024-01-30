Trump-Era White House Official Slams Elizabeth Warren Over Her Crypto Stance: 'Find Her To Be Absolutely Repulsive'

Loading... Loading...

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Communication Director and the founder of Skybridge Capital, has made strong remarks about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) stance on cryptocurrency.

What happened: During an interview with Scott Melker, Scaramucci described Warren as “absolutely repulsive and absolutely hypocritical.” He referred to Warren and the SEC’s Gary Gensler as the “axis of regulatory evil” for their approach to cryptocurrency regulation.

Scaramucci argued that Warren’s perspective could harm those she intends to protect, saying, “This is a product for the unbanked, for the people that can’t afford traditional banking fees. This is a technology that could replace bartering for people outside the United States who can’t trust their currencies or banks.”

Furthermore, Scaramucci shared his bullish views on Bitcoin’s BTC/USD future, anticipating a price increase following the upcoming halving event in April. “Go back and look at Bitcoin halving cycles. Multiply the price of Bitcoin on the day it halves by four, and check the price again 18 months later – it's been uncanny,” he explained. By his conservative estimates, he suggests a post-halving price that could lead to Bitcoin reaching $200,000 to $240,000.

Why It Matters: In December, Warren announced that more lawmakers are backing her efforts to implement stricter regulations on cryptocurrencies. The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, which has bipartisan backing, seeks to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrencies, such as their potential use in illegal activities like money laundering and drug trafficking.

She has been vocal about the need for stricter crypto regulations, previously stating that cryptocurrencies have been used to fund terrorist groups, rogue nations, and other criminal enterprises.

Last month, Skybridge Capital reported exceptional performance in its cryptocurrency investments, posting a 130% rise, as per comments from the company's founder Scaramucci.

Scaramucci said, "Our Coin Fund, which has things like Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, some Solana SOL/USD, things like that, is up about 130%. Obviously, our Bitcoin funds are probably up 127%. These are returns as of last night. But listen, I had a difficult year last year. So I say all of those numbers with great humility.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $43,427, up 2.79% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

