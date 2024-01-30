Zoom Unveils Futuristic Meeting Features For Apple Vision Pro With A New App

Loading... Loading...

Zoom has unveiled a new application for Apple Vision Pro, aiming to enhance hybrid collaboration. The app is set to be available from Feb. 2, in time for the launch of Apple Inc.'s AAPL mixed reality headset.

What Happened: The new Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM app for Apple Vision Pro is designed to integrate video conferencing with users' physical surroundings.

Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, said, “Zoom on Apple Vision Pro helps teammates stay connected no matter when and where they work, or how they communicate and collaborate."

The app offers users a native experience for meetings and the ability to start, join, collaborate, and schedule meetings. Additional features for Zoom on Apple Vision Pro are expected to be available later this spring.

This development follows Zoom’s announcement of a new app for Apple TV in December as part of its mission to create a platform that delivers limitless human connection across the Apple ecosystem.

Zoom’s new app will be available for download from the App Store when Apple Vision Pro launches on Feb. 2.

Why It Matters: Zoom’s new app for Apple Vision Pro launches at a time when the device is gaining significant traction. Apple Vision Pro’s first-weekend sales exceeded expectations, with Wedbush analysts describing the numbers as "very impressive."

The device also supports prescription lenses with an additional fee, making it accessible to a wider range of users. Furthermore, the potential applications of Apple Vision Pro in healthcare have been highlighted, with surgeons suggesting it could revolutionize surgical procedures.

