Neuralink-Inspired Token Soars 3400% After Elon Musk Announces First Human Implant

Neuralink owner Elon Musk said on Monday the first person to get their brain device is doing well. The device was put in on January 28, and Musk says it’s showing good signs because it can detect brain activity well.

What Happened: This device by Neuralink could one day let people with serious injuries or who can’t move use a phone or computer just by thinking. Musk calls Neuralink’s first device “Telepathy.”

Right after Musk talked about this, a crypto token named NEURALINK, not connected to the Musk co-founded company, saw its price jump 3,400% in just one day.

Data from dextools shows the market capitalization of the NEURALINK coin stands at $2.21 million, with liquidity at approximately $203,080. The coin’s circulating supply is at 1 million units, and there are 1,110 holders.

The NEURALINK coin is currently priced at $42.27.

Why It Matters: It’s important to remember that Musk doesn’t have anything to do with this token. Investors should take note that it is routinely observed that new cryptocurrencies bearing the names of well-known people or entities appear from time to time.

Earlier in November, a meme coin named after Musk’s AI chatbot GROK surged over 650% within a mere 24-hour window. This rally was set after Musk announced his venture into artificial intelligence with the introduction of a new AI Chatbot known as Grok.

