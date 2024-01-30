Video Coming Soon To X Spaces? Lead Designer Shares First Look As Elon Musk's New Strategy Takes Shape

Loading... Loading...

Andrea Conway, lead designer at X, hinted at the forthcoming launch of video support on Spaces, the social media site’s live audio conversation platform.

What Happened: Conway posted a tweet on Tuesday that suggests she is currently working on X Spaces while simultaneously using the platform. Conway’s tweet alludes to the anticipated arrival of video support for the platform.

Conway also shared a screenshot of the interface users can expect when crafting their interactive audio rooms. The screen header says “Create your Space.”

A drop-down below lets you choose who can join the broadcast — followed by two text boxes – one for ‘Title’ and the other for ‘Topics’. Then, there are two toggles for enabling video and recording Space.

Elon Musk announced in December 2023 that video support was on the horizon for Spaces. Musk indicated that the feature would be relatively straightforward, simply allowing users to toggle the video function on or off.

Furthermore, he noted that when more than one speaker participates in a Spaces session, the video feed will transition to display the speaker who is currently talking, similar to the functionality seen on video conferencing platforms such as Google Meet.

Why It Matters: The addition of video to Spaces is a significant development for X, formerly known as Twitter. The platform’s ongoing evolution from a primarily text-based service to a multimedia platform indicates broader trends in the social media landscape.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino earlier this month underscored the app's intention to establish a new video ecosystem leveraging the power of AI.

The introduction of video support on Spaces is expected to enhance user interaction and engagement on X, adding a new dimension to the live conversational feature. According to Musk, the video functionality should be available “certainly by early next year,” suggesting that Conway’s tweet is a sign of imminent implementation.

