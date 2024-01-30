IBM Asks Remote Managers To Either Relocate Close To Office Or Leave Company

Loading... Loading...

IBM IBM has recently issued a strict directive to all of its remote managers. The company has mandated that they must either relocate to be close to an office or leave the company.

What Happened: The tech giant is now requiring all U.S. managers to report to an office or client location at least three days a week, regardless of their current work location status. The memo, dated Jan. 16, reveals that this rule also includes using badge-in data to track individual office attendance, according to a report by Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Remote workers, except for those with exceptions like medical issues or military service, who live too far to commute to an IBM facility, have until the start of August to move within 50 miles of an office. Those who fail to comply will be separated from the company, as stated by Senior Vice President John Granger in the memo.

"IBM is focused on providing a work environment that balances flexibility with the face-to-face interactions that make us more productive, innovative, and better able to serve our clients," a company spokesperson said. "Consistent with that approach, we're requiring executives and people managers in the United States to be in the office at least three days per week."

This policy change aligns with the long-held belief of IBM’s CEO, Arvind Krishna, in the value of on-site work.

Why It Matters: This new directive is not the first instance of IBM’s commitment to in-person work and AI integration. In August, Krishna pointed out that white-collar roles, especially those in the back office, would be most affected by advances in AI. This AI transition aligns with the company’s announcement in May to replace nearly 8,000 jobs with AI, starting with back-office functions.

Krishna’s stance on in-person work and strategic hiring practices has been a matter of public interest, as seen in his response to a leaked video controversy in December. IBM’s new rule echoes a similar policy by Bank of America Corp BAC, which threatened disciplinary action for employees not adhering to office attendance.

