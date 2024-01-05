CACI International To Rally Around 21%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc raised Invitation Homes Inc. INVH price target from $35 to $38. Keybanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt maintained an Overweight rating. Invitation Homes shares fell 0.3% to close at $33.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted the price target for The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL from $42 to $45. Needham analyst Matt McGinley maintained a Buy rating. Simply Good Foods shares gained 7.8% to close at $42.69 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW from $94 to $102. Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy maintained an Outperform rating. Tradeweb Markets shares gained 6.9% to close at $95.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel increased CACI International Inc CACI price target from $365 to $380. Stifel analyst Bert Subin upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. CACI International shares fell 0.4% to close at $314.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK from $60 to $90. Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Cytokinetics shares rose 1.9% to close at $88.24 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for Okta, Inc. OKTA from $85 to $95. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Okta shares fell 0.6% to close at $83.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. VIRX price target from $10 to $4. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. Viracta Therapeutics shares gained 4.4% to close at $0.6054 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut CI&T Inc CINT price target from $6 to $5.5. Morgan Stanley analyst Cesar Medina downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. > CI&T shares fell 0.4% to close at $5.06 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. REXR price target from $53 to $61. Baird analyst David Rodgers downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Rexford Industrial Realty shares rose 0.1% to close at $55.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY price target from $43 to $36. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating. Mobileye Global shares fell 24.6% to close at $29.97 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
