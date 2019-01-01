Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty
Rexford Industrial Realty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting REXR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.29% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Rexford Industrial Realty maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rexford Industrial Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rexford Industrial Realty was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $81.00 to $90.00. The current price Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) is trading at is $65.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
