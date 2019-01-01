Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VIRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting VIRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1128.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VIRX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Viracta Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Viracta Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Viracta Therapeutics was filed on May 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $35.00. The current price Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) is trading at is $2.85, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.