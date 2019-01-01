CACI International (NYSE:CACI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CACI International
CACI International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CACI International (NYSE: CACI) was reported by Barclays on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $340.00 expecting CACI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.40% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CACI International (NYSE: CACI) was provided by Barclays, and CACI International maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CACI International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CACI International was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CACI International (CACI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $300.00 to $340.00. The current price CACI International (CACI) is trading at is $284.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
