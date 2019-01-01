Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Invitation Homes
The latest price target for Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $42.50 expecting INVH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.18% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Invitation Homes maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Invitation Homes, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Invitation Homes was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Invitation Homes (INVH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $44.50 to $42.50. The current price Invitation Homes (INVH) is trading at is $37.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
