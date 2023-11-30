Salesforce To Rally Over 30%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citigroup increased McDonald's Corporation MCD price target from $280 to $310. Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating. McDonald's shares fell 0.6% to close at $280.38 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased the price target for Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $280 to $300. B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating. Salesforce shares gained 2.4% to close at $230.35 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted the price target for Nutanix, Inc. NTNX from $44 to $54. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. Nutanix shares rose 2.6% to close at $41.56 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc boosted the price target for Synopsys, Inc. SNPS from $600 to $675. Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained an Overweight rating. Synopsys shares gained 1.6% to close at $552.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for Pinterest, Inc. PINS from $32 to $41. Jefferies analyst James Heaney upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Pinterest shares rose 3.2% to close at $33.28 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased Foot Locker, Inc. FL price target from $22 to $31. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Foot Locker shares rose 16.1% to close at $27.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised Snowflake Inc. SNOW price target from $195 to $220. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating. Snowflake shares rose 2.2% to close at $175.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted Costco Wholesale Corporation COST price target from $600 to $625. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Costco shares fell 1% to close at $587.86 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $12 to $16. Jefferies analyst James Heaney upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Snap shares rose 1.1% to close at $12.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup boosted Five Below, Inc. FIVE price target from $220 to $227. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating. Five Below shares fell 1.8% to close at $188.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
